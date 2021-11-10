Jingle Rails returns Nov. 20 at the Eiteljorg Museum

The trains pass miniatures of the downtown Indianapolis skyline and landmarks of the American West, such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and Mount Rushmore.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is welcoming families back for its Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure. The exhibit opens on Nov. 20.

Jingle Rails features nine G-scale model trains on 1,200 feet of track.

The trains pass miniatures of the downtown Indianapolis skyline and landmarks of the American West, such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Mount Rushmore and San Francisco.

The museum will also reopen the family discovery area that has been newly reimagined.

"We are very excited this year to align two outstanding family experiences: the holiday favorite Jingle Rails and our education center reopening, a keystone project of our Project 2021 capital/endowment campaign," said John Vanausdall, Eiteljorg president and CEO. "Grandparents and grandchildren, parents and their children and generations in between will want to take in these creative and immersive experiences and create family memories."

Jingle Rails runs through Jan. 17, 2022 at the museum's Allen Whitehill Clowes Sculpture Court, while the newly renovated Nina Mason Pulliam Education Center will remain open.

Tickets for adults are $15, seniors are $12, youth ages 5 to 17 are $8, and children ages four and under are free. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here and you can get a discount applied by using the promo code JINGLE. Museum members get free admission but are still encouraged to reserve advance tickets.