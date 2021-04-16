Community to hold prayer vigils for victims of FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The community is coming together this weekend to pray for the victims and families affected by the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility late Thursday night.
Eight employees were killed when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire on the facility before killing himself. Five other people were injured in the shooting.
On Saturday a candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Krannert Park on the west side of Indianapolis. During the vigil, community members will pray in support of the families whose loved ones died during the shooting.
On Sunday another vigil will be held. The City of Beech Grove and the Mayor's Faith-Based Roundtable will host a prayer vigil at 7:00 p.m. on the steps of City Hall, located at 802 Main Street. Prayers will be offered for the victims and families of those affected by the FedEx mass shooting.