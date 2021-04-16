Community to hold prayer vigils for victims of FedEx mass shooting

Vigils will be held on Saturday and Sunday for community members to pray for those affected by the mass shooting at a FedEx facility late Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The community is coming together this weekend to pray for the victims and families affected by the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility late Thursday night.

Eight employees were killed when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire on the facility before killing himself. Five other people were injured in the shooting.

On Saturday a candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Krannert Park on the west side of Indianapolis. During the vigil, community members will pray in support of the families whose loved ones died during the shooting.