Family holds vigil on what would have been Warren Central senior's 19th birthday

June Sullivan was found shot to death ten days ago.

INDIANAPOLIS — Today should have been June Sullivan’s 19th birthday.

The Warren Central High School senior was found shot to death 10 days ago.

As they plan his funeral, his family released balloons in his memory Tuesday at an east side park. So overwhelmed by the loss, his mother could barely speak about it.

“I want them to know that he was really,” she said, choking up so much that she couldn’t finish.

“June had aspirations of being, playing college football and also one day hoping to come back and give back to the community by being a youth football coach or high school football coach,” said Jaylen Moore, June’s friend and mentor.

Now that will never happen.

His family says he told a relative he felt pressured to go to a party North Arsenal Avenue, taking an Uber ride. The teen who threw the party told them June had been there but didn’t know when he left.

“The only thing I know is my nephew went to a party and didn’t return home, and no one seems to know who he left the party with,” said Keasha Sullivan.

His mother reported him missing when he didn’t answer his phone, which she said wasn’t like him. Now the family is searching for answers about who is responsible.

“Everyone says the streets are not supposed to say what happened, but people don’t really think about that when it’s their own, when it hits home,” said Paul Minor Sr., Sullivan's youth football coach.

“Everybody says come forward, which we know that they’re not. My thing is you reap what you sow,” said Keasha.