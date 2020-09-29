Jonathan and Wilma Hochstetler were shot while working on a broken-down work trailer a couple weeks ago.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a Bloomfield couple who were shot during a robbery in Indianapolis are now offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in the case.

Jonathan and Wilma Hochstetler where shot while working on a broken down trailer in Indianapolis early Thursday, Sept. 17.

Friends and family say that while the couple was working on their trailer, two men approached, pulled out guns and robbed the couple. They took money and Wilma’s mobile phone, then shot the couple as they left.

Wilma died at the scene and Jonathan took a bullet through his neck but remained conscious. Jonathan is expected to make a full recovery.

The couple’s six-year-old son was sitting in the truck during the incident.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for pertinent information that leads to an arrest and the prosecution of the suspect in Wilma's murder.