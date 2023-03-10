Family displaced after west Indianapolis house fire

An adult was injured in the fire on West 31st Street. Also, a dog died and another is unaccounted for, firefighters said.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured and at least one dog died in a fire at a home on the west side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the family who lives at the home in the 1300 block of West 31st Street smelled smoke and discovered a fire on the porch. Three adults and two children got out of the home safely, but one of the adults was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be checked for injury.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

One dog died in the fire and another is unaccounted for, firefighters said.