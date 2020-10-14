The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said they are still investigating and did not know if she left willingly or if foul play is involved.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as deputies and detectives look for a 17-year-old girl last seen leaving her job in Lancaster on Monday.

Detective Bryan Kohler said Rebecca Moore left her job a 20-year-old man, who Det. Kohler described as an "acquaintance" and a "person of interest" in the investigation.

Kohler said they are still investigating and did not know if she left willingly or if foul play is involved.

The sheriff's office said Moore's cell phone was found along the highway in the northwest city of Fremont, Ohio and she last contacted her family Wednesday morning from a payphone in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The man was seen driving a red 1995 GMC Safari van with the license plate number of GPE3118.

The back half of the van has been cut off to make it look like a truck, the sheriff's office said.

Moore's hair is black on one side and a combination of turquoise, pink, purple, blue and blonde on the other.

The sheriff's office said Moore's information is entered into the National Crime Information Center, which is able to be accessed by many law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.