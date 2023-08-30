Evansville man sentenced 21 years for filming himself sexually abusing 4-year-old

Michael Hines, 39, pleaded guilty to the production and attempted production of child sex abuse material.

EVANSVILLE, Ind — A man from Evansville has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison.

Michael Hines, 39, pleaded guilty to the production and attempted production of child sex abuse material.

In 2017, Hines used his smartphone to record videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with the minor. At the time of the offense, the victim was 4 years old, according to court documents.

“The sexual abuse of a toddler is as heinous a crime as a person can commit,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The public and the victim are safer today because this defendant will spend many years in federal prison. I commend the work of the FBI, the Evansville Police Department, and our federal prosecutor to ensure that this dangerous pedophile is held accountable for his actions.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Evansville Police Department investigated the case.

“This sentence ensures the defendant can no longer prey on innocent children and our community will be a much safer place without him on the streets,” said Herbert J. Stapleton, with the FBI. “We are committed to working alongside valued partners like the Evansville Police Department to protect our children from predators such as this.”