Jill Biden to visit central Indiana Wednesday

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit Westfield High School Wednesday. The visit is expected to highlight programs and services to support the mental health of students.
The first lady and Murthy are doing a series of back-to-school nationwide events highlighting the importance of student mental health resources for schools.
They will be visiting with a group of students from Westfield High School’s chapter of Robbie’s Hope and having a panel discussion with parents and administrators to get a sense of the current state of students’ mental health in schools.