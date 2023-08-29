Jill Biden to visit central Indiana Wednesday

The first lady and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit Westfield High School Wednesday to highlight mental health resources for students.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit Westfield High School Wednesday. The visit is expected to highlight programs and services to support the mental health of students.

The first lady and Murthy are doing a series of back-to-school nationwide events highlighting the importance of student mental health resources for schools.