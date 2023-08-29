Indiana approves $29.8M in school safety grant funding

Governor Eric Holcomb announced the $29.8 million in matching state grants Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state has approved nearly $30 million to improve school security across the state.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced the $29.8 million in matching state grants Tuesday. The money comes from Holcomb's 2023 Next Level Agenda budget, which was approved by the General Assembly earlier this year. It proposed increasing the Secured School Safety Grant by $25 million each year.

Combined with funding from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana Secured School Grant Board was able to approve each of the 605 projects requested by 474 schools.

“These school safety grants represent another example of historic investments in public safety,” Holcomb said. “I am pleased we are able to financially support every school that identified safety as a top priority.”