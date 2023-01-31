Indiana man dies after falling off 70-foot cliff in Puerto Rico

Edgar Garay, 27, was on a day trip to the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico when a witness said they saw him stumble toward the edge of the cliff Sunday evening.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Divers in Puerto Rico located and recovered the body of an Indiana man Monday afternoon who fell off a 70-foot coastal cliff, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to a Facebook post, 27-year-old Edgar Garay was on a day trip to the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico when he was last seen alive Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5:37 p.m. near the edge of the cliff.

Coast Guard watch standers got a call Sunday at 6:50 p.m. from a 911 emergency operator who initially reported the incident.

A witness later said they saw Garay stumble toward the edge of the cliff.

A Coast Guard helicopter conducted multiple searches Sunday night, but the search was called off Monday afternoon after Garay's body was found.

Coast Guard rescue units ended their search for a man who fell off a 70-foot coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan on Monday, January 30, 2023

"We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time," said Capt. José E. Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. "We appreciate the efforts of all the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police and partner agency emergency responders, especially the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau dive unit who was able to locate Mr. Garay’s body in such a highly inaccessible and challenging environment."