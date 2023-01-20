Queretaro, Mexico to become Indy's 10th sister city

A ceremony Friday at 1 p.m. will announce the association with a city that is said to share similarities with Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis just chose a new sister city partnership with Queretaro, Mexico.

The official announcement is set for Friday, but 13News got an exclusive early look at what this means for our community.

"It's not only a language thing, it's also a cultural, artistic and social immersion," said Consulate of Mexico Maki Teramoto.

Local leaders say Queretaro shares many similarities with Indianapolis and is representative of our city's large Latino population.

The global program helps engage in cultural initiatives here in Indianapolis to learn more about different parts of the world.

In a press release, city officials said "the Indianapolis Sister Cities International program is committed to promoting Indianapolis as a global city."

On Friday at 1 p.m., a signing ceremony will take place in the mayor's conference room.

Queretaro will become Indy's 10th sister city. Taipei, Taiwan, has the longest current sister city relationship with Indianapolis, having started in 1978.

Other sister cities include: