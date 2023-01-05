Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

Restaurant brands that Hoosiers will recognize plan to open airport locations in the first half of this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand.

HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana.

This summer, Circle City Beer Garden also plans to open in Civic Plaza, offering an expanded food menu along with signature craft beers, wines and cocktails.

The Tap will open its fourth Indiana location in Concourse B this summer.

The additions follow Shake Shack's 2022 debut in the airport, along with the new Pacers Courtside Club, Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream, Bento Sushi, The Farmer’s Market featuring Indiana Grown, Tinker Coffee Café, and Ben’s Soft Pretzels.

Harry & Izzy's expansion to a larger dining room and bar is expected to open in spring 2023.

Chick-fil-A will also undergo a renovation to make upgrades beginning Jan. 7, when it will temporarily close with an expected reopening date this spring.

"This growing list of restaurants is the result of intentional work IND has been doing since before the pandemic to give Indy travelers the food and beverage options they want," said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Airport guests can also take advantage of the new IND Order Now service that lets travelers order their food in advance and pick it up at the restaurant.