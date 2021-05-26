Eastern Hancock schools fall victim to ransomware attack

The district said no personal information was stored on the network, and experts did not expect any data to be lost.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. — Eastern Hancock schools are expected to be back up and running Wednesday after the district's computer network came under a ransomware attack over the weekend.

When the district discovered the attack Monday morning, it shut down the entire network, preventing the attack from spreading. The shutdown also meant the district lost the ability to receive phone calls, control its HVAC systems and access the internet and printers.

Despite the network being down, students still attended class Monday.

"Our staff did an excellent job of trying to adjust their plans for the day so that we could continue to educate without any network capabilities," Superintendent David Pfaff said in a letter to parents Tuesday.

Schools phones & internet are currently down. Please call 317-936-5444 if you need to contact someone at school. Posted by Eastern Hancock Schools on Monday, May 24, 2021

Pfaff canceled classes for students Tuesday, while teachers used the day as a work day ahead of finishing out the school year this week — possibly without the use of technology. Pfaff said students would attend class Wednesday and Thursday.

The district said there is no personally identifiable information stored on its network, and no data will be lost from the attack, thanks to regular backups. The attack was reported to law enforcement.