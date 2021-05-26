Eastern Hancock schools fall victim to ransomware attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. — Eastern Hancock schools are expected to be back up and running Wednesday after the district's computer network came under a ransomware attack over the weekend.
When the district discovered the attack Monday morning, it shut down the entire network, preventing the attack from spreading. The shutdown also meant the district lost the ability to receive phone calls, control its HVAC systems and access the internet and printers.
Despite the network being down, students still attended class Monday.
"Our staff did an excellent job of trying to adjust their plans for the day so that we could continue to educate without any network capabilities," Superintendent David Pfaff said in a letter to parents Tuesday.
Pfaff canceled classes for students Tuesday, while teachers used the day as a work day ahead of finishing out the school year this week — possibly without the use of technology. Pfaff said students would attend class Wednesday and Thursday.
The district said there is no personally identifiable information stored on its network, and no data will be lost from the attack, thanks to regular backups. The attack was reported to law enforcement.
What other people are reading:
- Dad hopes his signs will deter random shootings near his east Indianapolis home
- New mother died in cell as jailers mocked her, now her family can't even see the child
- Beehive discovery leads to Wednesday closure of Southern Hancock County elementary school
- Search to resume Wednesday for man reported missing in White River in downtown Indianapolis
- At Home with Helio: Castroneves not ready to give up pursuit of fourth Indy 500 title