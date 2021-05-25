x
Beehive discovery leads to Wednesday closure of Brandywine Elementary School

Southern Hancock County Schools officials said they determined to close the building Wednesday 'out of an abundance of caution.'
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Southern Hancock County Schools has announced one of its elementary schools will be closed Wednesday after the discovery of a large beehive.

Wes Anderson, a school district spokesperson, said the beehive was found inside Brandywine Elementary School.

Anderson said the bees are contained and are not a threat to anyone in the area. The district opted to close the building Wednesday, May 26 "out of an abundance of caution." 

It will not be an e-learning day. 

Other schools in the district will be open and on a regular schedule Wednesday.