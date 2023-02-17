x
Driver killed in Frankfort crash with semi

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of State Road 28 at County Road 200 West.
FRANKFORT, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash between a car and semi in Frankfort Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., Frankfort Police Department officers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of State Road 28 at County Road 200 West on the city's west side.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. 

The Clinton County Coroner's Office will release the driver's name once family has been notified.

A crash reconstruction investigation is underway.

No additional information on the circumstances of the crash, or if the semi driver was injured, was immediately provided.

