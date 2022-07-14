Police investigate attempted kidnapping in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping Thursday morning.
Police said a child reported a man forced the victim nearly a block from the child’s house in the area of East Walnut and South East streets around 11:15 a.m.
Police said the victim escaped and was able to run back to their house. The victim described the man as thin and clean shaven, and was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
Police said one person saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking south from East Walnut Street, near South Van Buren Street.
Police have also checked several houses with video doorbells in the area. Police asked if anyone lives in a four-block radius of East Walnut and South East streets to check their system for any recordings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton County Central Dispatch at 765-654-4431.
