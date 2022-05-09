32-year-old Frankfort man dead in single-vehicle crash

The crash happened Saturday in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue, near West County Road 200 South, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Clinton County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue, near West County Road 200 South, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a red 1998 Ford Taurus that was heavily damaged. The driver, later identified as Casey Bybee-McGill, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe Bybee-McGill was driving south on South Prairie Avenue when the right rear tire of the car failed, which caused the car to slide, cross the center line, go off the road and strike a utility pole.

Toxicology results are pending with the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

Clinton County Central Dispatch, Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire Department, Clinton County EMS, Frankfort City Light and Power, and Millers Towing also assisted in the incident.