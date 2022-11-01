Driver blames frosted windshield in crash injuring students on Wayne County school bus

Police said the accident happened Tuesday morning in Cambridge City.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Medics transported four children to a Richmond hospital Tuesday morning after their school bus was hit by another car.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to North Graham and Delaware Street on a report of an accident involving a school bus.

Police said a 55-year-old woman was heading south from the parking lot of the Stone Gate Apartments when she hit a Western Wayne school bus.

She told police she did not see the bus because her windshield was frosted over.

Medics also transported the driver of the car to a Richmond hospital for minor injuries. Police said all of the injuries appeared to be minor.