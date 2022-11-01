x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver blames frosted windshield in crash injuring students on Wayne County school bus

Police said the accident happened Tuesday morning in Cambridge City.
Credit: yaroslav1986 - stock.adobe.com

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Medics transported four children to a Richmond hospital Tuesday morning after their school bus was hit by another car. 

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to North Graham and Delaware Street on a report of an accident involving a school bus. 

Police said a 55-year-old woman was heading south from the parking lot of the Stone Gate Apartments when she hit a Western Wayne school bus. 

She told police she did not see the bus because her windshield was frosted over. 

Medics also transported the driver of the car to a Richmond hospital for minor injuries. Police said all of the injuries appeared to be minor.  

Police cited the driver of the car for failure to yield.

Related Articles

In Other News

50 US airports, including Indianapolis, implementing 5G buffer zone, FAA says