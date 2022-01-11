Human remains identified from SUV submerged in Ohio River in southeastern Indiana

A bone recovered from the vehicle was determined to belong to Stephanie Van Nguyen, who disappeared along with her two young children in April 2002.

AURORA, Ind. — Human remains found in a vehicle that was recovered from the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana have been identified as belonging to a woman who disappeared nearly two decades ago.

On Jan. 7, Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary received confirmation that the human remains recovered from a vehicle found in October 2021 belong to Stephanie Van Nguyen, Indiana State Police said Tuesday morning.

Nguyen, 26, disappeared in April 2002 along with her two children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Nguyen was last known to be driving her 1997 Nissan Pathfinder.

Information gathered at the time indicated that Nguyen left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River, ISP said. Her vehicle was not located at the time.

A renewed search led to the discovery of that vehicle in the Ohio River in Aurora, Indiana, in October 2021.

After the car was removed from the river, anthropologists from the University of Indianapolis assisted investigators in searching for human remans. One bone, believed to be human, was recovered from the car and sent to a lab for testing.

That testing, completed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Laboratory, confirmed that the bone belonged to Nguyen, ISP said.

"I am happy we were able to finally give Ms. Nguyen's family some closure in this almost two decade long search for their loved one," McCreary said in a statement.

McCreary noted that Nguyen's children will still be listed as missing persons, as no other remains were located in the car. There are plans for another dive to take place at the site in search of any other possible remains once the weather improves, the coroner said.