Lafayette Police need help identifying suspect in alleged sex offense

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged sex offense that happened in December.

Police said there was a reported incident in Columbian Park, near Main and South streets, on Sunday, Dec. 5 around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect in the photo is described as a man with short, dark hair, a dark beard, and appeared to be wearing glasses and sandals.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call Lafayette Police Detective Kevin Miller at 765-807-1262 or the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463.