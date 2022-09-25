Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash in Boone County

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived they saw the driver running away from the crash.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said.

Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.

Investigators said a GMC Envoy left the road for an unknown reason and rolled two to three times. The driver and one of the two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Timothy Kennedy, 41, of Lebanon, was caught and arrested.

The two passengers were taken to a nearby medical facility for evaluation.

Kennedy was taken to the Boone County Jail. He's accused of the following preliminary charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash-serious bodily injury crash Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person - first offense Refusal to submit to a breath or chemical test - defendant refuses breath test or chemical test in accident case resulting in death or serious bodily injury

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the crash. The Zionsville Police Department, fire department and EMS also helped investigate.