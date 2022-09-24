Firefighter injured battling large east Indianapolis fire

One firefighter suffered from chemical splash burns to his eyes, a fire investigator told 13News. The firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment.

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was injured fighting a fire at an east Indianapolis car shop on Saturday.

The fire started at 6014 Massachusetts Avenue, which is near North Arlington Avenue and East 34th Street.

Firefighters said employees were working on a car when they saw a fire and tried to put it out, but they couldn't.

The fire expanded, damaging multiple cars. Firefighters estimate the large fire caused more than $1 million in damage.

While fighting the fire, one firefighter suffered from chemical splash burns to his eyes, a fire investigator told 13News. The firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities didn't say what condition the firefighter was in or give further details about the fire.

