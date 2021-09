The AES building on Monument Circle was lit up Thursday with the colors of the flag of Mexico.

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown Indianapolis building was lighted Thursday to mark Hispanic Heritage Month.

The AES Indiana building on Monument Circle was lit up with the colors of the flag of Mexico.

It was a busy evening at the city's center, as many people stopped to celebrate the anniversary of Mexico's independence.

Read about documents, exhibits, films, blog posts and more about Hispanic American champions here.