Bottleworks District announces 3 new tenants

FORVIS will take up two floors in a new building that's part of the Bottleworks District's Phase II expansion.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is getting three new tenants. Two of those tenants will be located in the district's preexisting buildings and the third will be in a new building that's part of the district's Phase II expansion.

StretchLab, First American Title Insurance Company and national CPA and advisory firm FORVIS are the latest round of tenants that will bring hundreds of new employees to the Bottleworks District.

Assisted stretch studio, StretchLab, will be located in an existing building off of 9th Street that already holds Living Room Theaters and YogaSix.

StretchLab offers one-on-one and group stretches with trained Flexologists who guide clients through a series of movements that, a news release explained, can decrease muscle and joint pain, improve posture and increase range of motion and flexibility.

Construction on the nearly 2,000-square-foot space will be completed by the 2022 holiday season.

First American Title will occupy 4,920 square feet of office space in the northeast corner of the Bottleworks Hotel Building off Bellefontaine Street. The company offers title insurance and professional settlement services. It will open its Bottleworks location at the beginning of next year.

FORVIS is an accounting and advisory business that will join Lumina Foundation and Insight Global as tenants in the Phase II building currently under construction at the corner of Massachusetts and College avenues.

The firm will occupy two floors of the building. With FORVIS, the office space in this new building is now over 91% committed.

Gavin Thomas, the vice president of development for Hendricks Commercial Properties, said these new tenants will have a major economic impact throughout the area.

“We’re excited to continue to see the strong interest businesses are having in the office spaces throughout Bottleworks District,” Thomas said. “These new leases will bring hundreds of new employees to Bottleworks and will have a major impact in our ability to attract additional retail and services to the District and surrounding neighborhoods.”

The Phase II expansion will add two office buildings with ground floor retail, a new parking garage, and streetscape and landscaping over two acres on College Avenue and Mass Ave.

The expansion will take place from Mass Ave. to 9th Street. The two office buildings — one five floors and the other 3 1/2 floors — will both have retail space on the ground level and a climate-controlled parking garage. The total expansion will add 182,000 square feet of office space, 38,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 260 parking spots.