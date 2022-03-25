Bottleworks District announces expansion project set to start in April

The expansion, set to begin in summer 2022, will include two office buildings, ground-level retail space and a new parking garage.

The Bottleworks District along Mass Ave. in downtown Indy is expanding. Developer Hendricks Commercial Properties announced Phase II of the expansion, which will add two office buildings with ground floor retail, a new parking garage, and streetscape and landscaping over 2 acres on College Avenue and Mass Ave.

The expansion will take place from Mass Ave. to Ninth Street. The two office buildings — one five floors and the other three and a half floors — will both have retail space on the ground level and a climate-controlled parking garage. The total expansion will add 182,000 square feet of office space, 38,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 260 parking spots.

The headquarters for the Lumina Foundation, an organization that works to provide education opportunities beyond high school to all, will be housed on the top floor of the five-story building.

"We're experiencing significant demand for office space at Bottleworks, from companies and organizations that want to adapt to the new era of workspace, providing an office experience that can't be replicated at home," said Gavin Thomas, vice president of development for Hendricks Commercial Properties. "Bottleworks District is the ultimate work and play destination with unmatched convenience and appeal."

Construction for the expansion will begin in April. It is expected to continue into early 2025. During construction, two lanes of traffic from Mass Ave. to 10th Street adjacent to Bottleworks will be closed.

Additionally, Indianapolis will be installing a new traffic signal at Ninth Street and College Avenue, and there are plans to repave and restripe this segment of College once construction is completed. One northbound lane and one southbound lane of College Avenue will remain open.