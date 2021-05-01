TIME magazine lists Indianapolis as one of 'World's Greatest Places of 2021'

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the Bottleworks District.
Indianapolis made the TIME magazine list of "World's Greatest Places of 2021." One hundred destinations from across the globe round out the list.
Indianapolis was chosen for being a smaller city packed with "standout restaurants, museums and sports centers." Noted in the description for Indianapolis is the Bottleworks District.
Bottleworks District
The TIME wrote that the third annual list is a tribute to people and businesses at the forefront of travel, tourism and hospitality. The list features those who were able to adapt, build and innovate during the pandemic.
TIME solicited nominations of places – including countries, regions, cities and towns – using its international network of correspondents and contributors.
