Donations, national recognition for preschool director who drives Uber to afford gifts for her students

Renee Dixon picked up a side gig to make extra money to ensure her students, teachers received Christmas presents.

INDIANAPOLIS — Watching children open their gifts at her school was a sign to Renee Dixon that she’s right where she’s supposed to be.

“I’m here for a reason, not only to help these kids and help these families, but to help these teachers,” said Dixon, a director at an Indianapolis preschool.

And in 2020, many of the school's families have needed after losing jobs or having work hours cut because of the pandemic.

That’s why Dixon started driving for Uber on the weekends, so she could make extra money to gifts for her students.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s hard work, but they deserve it,” Dixon said when 13News first talked with her a few weeks ago.

Since then, Dixon has been overwhelmed at the response by people inspired by her kindness.

“We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls from people in Indiana and Indianapolis area, donating money, donating toys and someone saw our interview on TV and the Washington Post called me,” Dixon said.

She is also scheduled to be on MSNBC on Tuesday.

The Lego Corporation saw Dixon's story and sent her 100 toy sets and books for the kids.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not doing anything spectacular. I’m helping these kids, helping their parents,’” Dixon said. “That’s something you’re supposed to do.”

And because she is, the parents of some of her students haven’t had to worry about how they were going to pay the bills this year and buy presents for their kids.

“One little boy came to me and he said, ‘Mrs. Renee, this the best Christmas I’ve ever had.’ I almost cried and I’m like, ‘There are going to be more good Christmases for you.’ He’s like, ‘No, this is the best Christmas I ever had.’”

Dixon says she’s not going to stop driving Uber once the holidays are over.

“The need doesn’t stop with just Christmas because after Christmas, the 26th, they still have the same problems they had before the 25th, before the 26th,” Dixon said.

Problems like outgrowing winter boots when some parents can’t afford new ones right now.

“You never know what these parents or children will need. You never know,” said Dixon.

The next time you hop in an Uber on the weekend, Miss Renee might be behind the wheel.