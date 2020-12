Deputies learned she was walking six miles to work and was very motivated to take care of her family. That's when they gathered donations to buy her a van.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tennessee — Some concerned people called the Franklin County Sheriff's office in Middle Tennessee after seeing a woman walking on the highway.

Deputies gave her a ride and learned she was walking six miles to work.

The 24-year-old said she had two young children and was very motivated to take care of her family.