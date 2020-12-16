Pastor hosts blanket drive for Indy's homeless

Pastor Patricia Rainey of Jesus The Christ Apostolic Faith Church is hosting a blanket drive for Indianapolis’ homeless.

INDIANAPOLIS — For Indianapolis’ most vulnerable, Tuesday night’s snow fall is a cause for worry. That’s why Pastor Patricia Rainey of Jesus The Christ Apostolic Faith Church is hosting a blanket drive for Indianapolis’ homeless.

She calls the blanket drive “Covering the Streets of Indianapolis With Love One Blanket At A Time.”

She’ll be handing out the first batch of donations on Saturday.

“We just received $350 so I can go out and buy more,” Rainey said.

While she’s primarily handing out blankets, her main goal is to provide whatever is most needed.

“Socks, and scarves, and hats, and gloves, and underclothes, hygiene products,” Rainey said.

She is also hoping to donate water bottles as well.

Every winter, as soon as it gets cold, the pastor said she prays for the homeless. She said hosting a blanket drive is something that’s been on her heart for a while, and she’s grateful she’s finally in a position to be able to make her dream come to fruition.

Through providing blankets she hopes to send a message that “you may be homeless, but you’re still loved. You’re not forgotten.”

With each blanket, the pastor said she’ll provide her church address and her phone number as well. Pastor Rainey said she’s the type of pastor that will answer the phone at all hours of the day to be of support to others.

She is planning to hand out the donations once a month, but she hopes enough donations come in that she can start handing them out weekly. She said now that she’s launching the blanket drive, she hopes it will continue throughout the year because “they don’t just need the blankets in the winter…they need them in the summer too, because they’re still sleeping on the concrete.”