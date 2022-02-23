Danville 'Mayberry' festival discontinued after two-year hiatus

The Mayberry in the Midwest Festival, a tribute to "The Andy Griffith Show" that started in Danville in 2014, will no longer take place

DANVILLE, Ind. — A central Indiana festival honoring a popular 1960s TV show is being discontinued.

The Mayberry in the Midwest Festival, a tribute to "The Andy Griffith Show" that started in Danville in 2014, will no longer take place, the Downtown Danville Partnership confirmed to 13News. The festival was not held the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The partnership told 13News the festival accounted for more than 40% of their annual budget.

"We are reallocating those resources to projects that will enhance the downtown area for future generations while maintaining the historic character of our community, such as grants for facade improvements, infrastructure, and beautification," Anne Johansson, executive director of the Downtown Danville Partnership said in an email.

Johansson said several events are being planned this year, including a party for St. Patrick's Day and the annual Christmas on the Square, plus an event for Halloween. Private groups and businesses will also be holding events in Danville, as well.