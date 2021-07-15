x
Crash south of downtown Indianapolis claims one life

It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on South Meridian Street at Morris.
Credit: WTHR
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the near-south side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. on South Meridian Street at Morris Street.

Metro Police said the driver of a car disregarded a red light on Morris Street and collided with a truck and another car.

The driver of one car was killed. 

The two other drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said those drivers would submit to a blood draw, which is a standard practice in this type of crash.

An investigation is underway, but police told 13News speed appears to have been a factor.

