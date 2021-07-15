x
Education

Here's the 'Back to School' dates for districts across central Indiana

To make sure you know when your child's district is going back to school, we've got a list of school start dates across central Indiana.
Credit: ribalka yuli - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — The new school year is quickly approaching and with COVID protocols changing and districts doing things differently, it can be a lot to keep track of. 

To make sure you know when your child's district is going back to school, we've got a list of school start dates across central Indiana below: 

  • Avon Community School Corporation - July 29
  • Brownsburg Community Schools - July 29
  • Carmel-Clay Schools - August 12
  • Cathedral High School - August 12
  • Center Grove Community School Corporation - August 5
  • Danville Community School Corporation - August 11
  • Franklin Township - August 2
  • Greenwood Community School Corporation - August 4
  • Hamilton Southeastern - August 4
  • IPS - August 2
  • Noblesville Schools - August 2
  • Perry Township - July 26
  • Pike Township - August 3
  • Warren Township Metropolitan School District - July 28
  • Wayne Township - July 28
  • Westfield-Washington - August 10
  • Zionsville Community Schools - August 3

