Here's the 'Back to School' dates for districts across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The new school year is quickly approaching and with COVID protocols changing and districts doing things differently, it can be a lot to keep track of.
To make sure you know when your child's district is going back to school, we've got a list of school start dates across central Indiana below:
- Avon Community School Corporation - July 29
- Brownsburg Community Schools - July 29
- Carmel-Clay Schools - August 12
- Cathedral High School - August 12
- Center Grove Community School Corporation - August 5
- Danville Community School Corporation - August 11
- Franklin Township - August 2
- Greenwood Community School Corporation - August 4
- Hamilton Southeastern - August 4
- IPS - August 2
- Noblesville Schools - August 2
- Perry Township - July 26
- Pike Township - August 3
- Warren Township Metropolitan School District - July 28
- Wayne Township - July 28
- Westfield-Washington - August 10
- Zionsville Community Schools - August 3