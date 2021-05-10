Council vote ratifies current county health order

"This evening, the Indianapolis City-County Council considered and ratified the most recent Public Health Order issued by Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine," said Council President Vop Osili. "I am thankful that my colleagues voted to continue standing firmly behind Dr. Caine’s leadership and her commitment to making local public health decisions based on science and data.

As we have done since the virus arrived in Indiana, the Council will continue to work together for the best interests of our community. In a time of great uncertainty, our city’s residents can be certain of this: the Indianapolis City-County Council will remain strictly focused on safeguarding their health and doing whatever is necessary to bring our city back stronger than ever."