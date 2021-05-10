Lawmakers override Gov. Holcomb's veto of local health authority bill

The bill requires local elected officials to approve any local health orders that are more stringent than the state has in place, such as the mask mandate.

Indiana lawmakers voted Monday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of a bill that could potentially end the mask mandate in Indianapolis and impact pandemic responses in the future. The Senate override vote was 36-10 and the House vote was 59-30.

Senate Bill 5 passed easily through both chambers of the Statehouse. The House approved the bill with a 65 to 29 vote and the Senate with a 37 to 12 vote.

The bill requires local elected officials to approve any local health department orders that are more stringent than the state has in place, such as the mask mandate still in place in Marion County but lifted in most of the state.

Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed the bill May 5, saying it could delay the ability of communities to respond to local health emergencies.

"I don't want to do anything that jeopardizes that integrity, and that ability to be nimble and swift in our action,” Holcomb said. “That's what the last year and a half has taught me, is we have to be able to act, not just talk about the problem. And credit where credit's due, this all happened at the local level."

Republican supporters said Senate Bill 5 was meant to provide a “check and balance” following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses.

Senate Bill 5 also:

Allows individuals or businesses to appeal local health department actions during an emergency to the local legislative body.

Requires a health department official to have the backing of local elected officials to seek court action to enforce a public health order.

Requires local elected officials to approve the appointment of health officers, and enables them to remove them for good cause.

