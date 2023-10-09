Colts share message ahead of home opener for World Suicide Prevention Day

The day is observed every year to bring awareness to mental health and to focus on support for those suffering from depression and anxiety.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday is the Colts home opener, but it's also World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD).

The day is observed every year to bring awareness to mental health and to focus on support for those suffering from things like depression and anxiety.

The Colts organization is also a big supporter of this cause.

In 2020, Colts owner Jim Irsay started the "Kicking the Stigma" initiative. It both raises awareness for mental health disorders, and raises funds for non-profits working to expand research and treatment in Indiana.

The team released a video ahead of their game Sunday spreading the word for the cause.

"I hope you know your feelings are valid," Irsay said in the video.

In the post, the Colts revealed the team has donated over $25 million in the last 3 years to mental health initiatives across the country.

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day tomorrow - we hope you know you matter. 💙 To date we have committed over $25 million to mental health initiatives and are excited to continue #KickingTheStigma this year.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, there are resources that can help.

This year, the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline launched across the country.