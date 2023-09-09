Local community remembers Mike Treez with lantern release

Crowds of people gathered to share their grief and honor a life taken too soon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Even after Mike Chappel's passing his mom and dad are still learning new things about him.

Which makes them even prouder to say that he is their son.

"I had no idea he had this kind of impact on the city. We had no idea. He was a good guy. He helped people. He really enjoyed it," said Michael Chappel Sr.

Michael Chappel, better known as Mike Treez, was shot and killed Sunday morning in a triple shooting.

He was a military veteran, had a degree in Behavioral science, delivered meals for the Urban League, and made a name for himself and others in the entertainment business.

But, he was most proud of his role as Vice President of Friends of Belmont Beach.

He worked hard to make it a place all people could enjoy. That's why his loved ones felt Belmont Beach was the perfect place to honor his life and legacy with a balloon and lantern release.

"This is beautiful. This is lovely. There are no words I can express right now. This is beautiful," Chappel said.

Crowds of people gathered to share their grief and honor a life taken too soon.

"This is a tragedy for the whole city. We need to understand that these things are not helping us at all. This could be anybody, but it's Big mike," said Ransom Jackson.