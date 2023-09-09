Franciscan Health opens drive-thru vaccination clinics to the public

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health is now offering drive-thru flu shot clinics to the public as flu season begins.
The clinics opened Saturday, Sept. 9 and are offering a range of available vaccines to help keep the public immunized. Flu shots are available to patients over six months of age. Patients 5-years-old and older are eligible to receive the latest Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
Patients can also receive shingles and pneumonia in addition to the various flu shot options.
Those who attend the drive-thru clinics are asked to dress appropriately and bring their insurance card. Patients may be asked to fill out paperwork. Those without insurance will be charged $40. COVID vaccinations require proof of prior vaccination.
Here is a full list of when and where the drive-thru clinics can be found:
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Sept. 9, at the Franciscan Physician Network Heartland Internal Medicine parking lot, 10701 Alliance Drive in Camby.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Franciscan Health Indianapolis, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. The clinics will be on the south side of the campus in the drive-through garage next to the helipad, located between the Women and Children’s Center (Entrance 2) and Cancer Center (Entrance 4).
- Noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Franciscan Physician Network Beech Grove Family Medicine parking lot, 2030 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24, at Franciscan Physician Network CityWay Family Medicine, 426 S. Alabama St., Indianapolis. Clinic will be in the parking lot, and parking passes will be validated.
- 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28, and 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care parking lot, 123 2nd St., Columbus.
- 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30 at Franciscan Health Carmel, 12188-B N. Meridian St., underneath the awning in front of the hospital.
- 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8 at Franciscan Health Mooresville, 1001 Hadley Road, in front of the Medical Pavilion building underneath the awning.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22, at Franciscan Health Stones Crossing, 1703 W. Stones Crossing Road in Greenwood, in the parking lot on the west side of the building.