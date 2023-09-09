Franciscan Health opens drive-thru vaccination clinics to the public

The clinics are open to the public beginning Saturday, Sept. 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health is now offering drive-thru flu shot clinics to the public as flu season begins.

The clinics opened Saturday, Sept. 9 and are offering a range of available vaccines to help keep the public immunized. Flu shots are available to patients over six months of age. Patients 5-years-old and older are eligible to receive the latest Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

Patients can also receive shingles and pneumonia in addition to the various flu shot options.

Those who attend the drive-thru clinics are asked to dress appropriately and bring their insurance card. Patients may be asked to fill out paperwork. Those without insurance will be charged $40. COVID vaccinations require proof of prior vaccination.

Here is a full list of when and where the drive-thru clinics can be found: