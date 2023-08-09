Clark-Pleasant police detain elementary student after gun found on school bus

The school district said the incident happened Aug. 9 around 8:45 a.m. when a student reported another student had a gun in a backpack on a school bus that was headed to Break-O-Day Elementary in New Whiteland.

The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation released the following statement on the incident:



"We want to thank our staff and students for following the safety protocols. We are also grateful for the assistance of our police department to address this situation quickly. Thanks to our bus driver who took immediate appropriate action to confiscate the weapon.



We take this very seriously and will do everything possible to assure the safety of our students and staff."