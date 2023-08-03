How to tell if your child's school bus has been in a crash

The statewide database lets parents see how long a bus has been in operation, if it has been in a crash and if the bus has failed an inspection.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many schools in Indiana are heading back to school to start their fall semesters this week.

With more students heading to class, Indiana State Police are busy making sure school buses are ready to hit the road.

Police have an online database for bus inspection results. Parents can actually look up which bus their student rides to see the inspection report.

"We are looking for anything safety-related to the operation of the vehicle to make sure those buses on the road and that they are operating properly and safely to get our kiddos from point A to point B," said ISP Sgt. Brian Walker.

All you have to do to use the database is select what county you live in, your school district and your child's bus number. You'll be able to see how long the bus has been in operation, if it has been in a crash and if the bus has failed an inspection.