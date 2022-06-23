City leaders highlight Indianapolis facility that helps youth aging out of child welfare system

The facility provides 30 one-bedroom apartments for people 18-24 years old, and it focuses on those aging out of the child welfare system.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis city leaders highlighted a partnership with Pando Aspen Grove on Thursday.

The facility provides 30 one-bedroom apartments for people 18-24 years old, and it focuses on those aging out of the child welfare system.

In addition to housing, the facility offers education and employment resources, legal aid, health care, and access to mental health services.

"Indianapolis is committed to housing first and meeting people where they are when it comes to services,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Hogsett has been working since 2017 to produce 400 new units of supportive housing. The administration claims 222 units have been established to date, and 415 more are in the works.