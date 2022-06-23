Indianapolis City Market hosting Catacombs Tours through October

They host tours every first and third Saturday of every month between May and October and host one after-hours tour per month for those over 21.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City Market and Indiana landmarks have teamed up to bring another season of catacombs tours to people looking to take a peak into the downtown's past.

They host tours every first and third Saturday of every month between May and October and host one after-hours tour per month for those over 21.

"I think the biggest draw is that it's somewhere hidden, it's somewhere underground. It's a different experience than you can have anywhere else in Indianapolis," said Kasey Zronek, director of Volunteers & Heritage Experiences at Indiana Landmarks. "We have people that learn a lot about the city, even if they've lived here their whole lives. They really enjoy getting to see this space that's not usually open."

The tours are 45 minutes long and take place under what used to be Tomlinson Hall, a building built in 1886 and taken down in 1958. People can walk along a dirt surface through the Roman-looking brick arches and experience firsthand a piece of Indianapolis history.

"One of my favorite parts about this space is that it very visibly was not designed for public consumption, so there are pieces of the architecture down here that you can see that tell us that they didn't spend a lot of time on this," Zronek said. "They were worried about the very tall building that was above our heads."