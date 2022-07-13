Citizens uses backup reservoir to fill crucial bodies of water as drought persists

The drought in central Indiana could threaten the water supply if not for a backup reservoir that's keeping water flowing in several crucial bodies of water.

FISHERS, Ind. — As water levels continue to drop on Geist Reservoir, Citizens Energy said it will likely soon start using its new backup reservoir to keep the water flowing into Fall Creek and the White River.

Citizens invested $20 million in the old limestone quarry just feet away from Geist a few years ago. The 90-acre expanse is almost 240 feet deep and now holds three billion gallons of water – enough to fill half of the 1,800-acre Geist Reservoir.

“So it's really a game changer for our water supply during drought,” said Dan Considine, a Citizens spokesperson.

The backup body of water, called Citizens Reservoir, can pump water directly into Geist to keep the water level up.

That’s critical because Geist feeds Fall Creek, the Central Canal and the White River, where Citizens' treatment plants turn it into drinking water for nearly a million central Indiana homes and businesses.

“It's just a really important source of water for central Indiana,” said Considine.

Excess water over the winter and spring on Geist can be reverse-pumped into Citizens Reservoir to fill it back up.

Citizens is also asking customers to conserve water usage by not watering their lawn, or only watering a few times per week.