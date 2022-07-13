x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Citizens uses backup reservoir to fill crucial bodies of water as drought persists

The drought in central Indiana could threaten the water supply if not for a backup reservoir that's keeping water flowing in several crucial bodies of water.
Credit: WTHR/Ryan Thedwall
Citizens invested $20 million in the old limestone quarry just feet away from Geist a few years ago. The backup body of water, called Citizens Reservoir, can pump water directly into Geist to keep the water level up.

FISHERS, Ind. — As water levels continue to drop on Geist Reservoir, Citizens Energy said it will likely soon start using its new backup reservoir to keep the water flowing into Fall Creek and the White River.

Citizens invested $20 million in the old limestone quarry just feet away from Geist a few years ago. The 90-acre expanse is almost 240 feet deep and now holds three billion gallons of water – enough to fill half of the 1,800-acre Geist Reservoir.

“So it's really a game changer for our water supply during drought,” said Dan Considine, a Citizens spokesperson.

RELATED: Haunting photos show boat graveyard in shrunken Lake Mead

RELATED: Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Drought worsens this week in central Indiana

The backup body of water, called Citizens Reservoir, can pump water directly into Geist to keep the water level up.

That’s critical because Geist feeds Fall Creek, the Central Canal and the White River, where Citizens' treatment plants turn it into drinking water for nearly a million central Indiana homes and businesses.

“It's just a really important source of water for central Indiana,” said Considine.

GALLERY: Citizens Reservoir feeds Geist Reservoir amid drought

1 / 6
WTHR/Ryan Thedwall
Citizens invested $20 million in the old limestone quarry just feet away from Geist a few years ago. The backup body of water, called Citizens Reservoir, can pump water directly into Geist to keep the water level up.

Excess water over the winter and spring on Geist can be reverse-pumped into Citizens Reservoir to fill it back up.

Citizens is also asking customers to conserve water usage by not watering their lawn, or only watering a few times per week.

What other people are reading:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

1st probable cases of monkeypox reported in Marion County