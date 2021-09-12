Work progressing on Geist Waterfront Park

The park will open in three phases beginning in 2023.

FISHERS, Ind. — We're getting a new look at Geist Waterfront Park.

Images from DroneCam 13 showed the view above the planned 70-acre park in the area of 111th Street and Olio Road in Fishers.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in May and construction is underway.

They recently drained the cove to build the beach and swimming area.

They're planning to open the park in phases starting in early 2023, with the work completed by 2040.

"The Geist area is one of Fishers’ most distinct assets and this park sets forth a momentum for the long term sustainability of Geist Reservoir, its residents, and our community at large,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said when the project was announced.

According to officials, the first phase will involve building out the beach.

Fishers maintains 24 parks and greenspaces. You can learn more about Fishers Parks activities and events here.

They're always looking for volunteers. Sign up for their newsletter and learn about volunteer opportunities here.

We got a sneak peek of @FishersParks new #GeistWaterfrontPark today! The first phase involves building out the beach and willl be completed in the next few months for a grand opening in early 2023. Learn more: https://t.co/PfPdOdBcya pic.twitter.com/mOS6Ablk7B — FishersIN (@FishersIN) December 9, 2021