Work progressing on Geist Waterfront Park

FISHERS, Ind. — We're getting a new look at Geist Waterfront Park.
Images from DroneCam 13 showed the view above the planned 70-acre park in the area of 111th Street and Olio Road in Fishers.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place in May and construction is underway.
They recently drained the cove to build the beach and swimming area.
They're planning to open the park in phases starting in early 2023, with the work completed by 2040.
"The Geist area is one of Fishers’ most distinct assets and this park sets forth a momentum for the long term sustainability of Geist Reservoir, its residents, and our community at large,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said when the project was announced.
According to officials, the first phase will involve building out the beach.
Fishers maintains 24 parks and greenspaces. You can learn more about Fishers Parks activities and events here.
