Christmas lights blamed for Indianapolis apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas lights are being blamed for causing a fire at an apartment building on the north side of Indianapolis.

It happened at The Springs Luxury Apartments, which is near West 86th Street and Township Line Road. IFD was called just before 5 a.m.

The people in the apartment where the fire started said they had left on the Christmas lights on their balcony when they went to bed. They woke up to smoke filling the apartment and fire near the ceiling of the balcony door. They tried to throw water on it, but had to evacuate. They alerted other people in the building to the fire on their way out.

Firefighters said the extra lights on the balcony had just been left in a coil, which allowed heat to build up and the fire to start.

Four units were affected by the fire, smoke or water damage from putting it out. That left 20 people needing to find another place to stay. The total damage is estimated at around $300,000.

IFD reminds people to always unplug Christmas lights, trees, and space heaters before going to bed. Also, do not string more than 2 or 3 of the same kind or size of light strand together and don't coil the lights electrical cords, or extension cords as it can lead to excessive heat build-up within the system.