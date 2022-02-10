Proceeds from DeHaan mansion sale to benefit late philanthropist's charter schools

Despite the lofty price tag, there is plenty of interest in the former home of Christel DeHaan.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're in the market for a new house, this one could be yours for an asking price of $14 million.

Linden House is the home of the late Christel DeHaan. The businesswoman, philanthropist and community leader impacted Indianapolis and beyond.

DeHaan founded the nonprofit organization, Christel House International, which operates K-12 public charter schools in high-poverty areas.

She died in June 2020 at the age of 77. Her home was just recently added to the real-estate market and, despite the steep price tag, there are plenty of interested buyers.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for those who can afford it, I realize that's a limited amount of people," said former Indianapolis Mayor Bart Peterson, who is now the president and CEO of Christel House.

The estate includes a 41,762-square-foot mansion, a private lake, terraces, and formal gardens. There are seven bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, plus seven half-bathrooms in the house built in 2007.

Christel DeHaan mansion, estate for sale 1/29

2/29

3/29

4/29

5/29

6/29

7/29

8/29

9/29

10/29

11/29

12/29

13/29

14/29

15/29

16/29

17/29

18/29

19/29

20/29

21/29

22/29

23/29

24/29

25/29

26/29

27/29

28/29

29/29 1 / 29

Paul Montgomery of Christel House International led 13News on a tour of the inside of the mansion, just weeks after it was listed on the market.

"Not only do you not feel like you're in Indiana, you don't feel like you're in the United States" said Montgomery, overlooking the 150-acre property. "You feel like you're in a villa".

At the time of the tour, the home had already been shown to about a dozen potential buyers, curious to see the majestic estate for themselves.

Although a handful of the buyers were out-of-state travelers, the estate's next owner may already call central Indiana home.

"I would be surprised if someone other than someone local buys it" Montgomery said confidently.