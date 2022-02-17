Charles Upchurch named Speedway Chief of Police

April 2022 will mark Upchurch's 34-year anniversary with the Speedway Police Department.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Speedway announced on Wednesday the appointment of Assistant Chief Charles Upchurch to serve as the town's next Chief of Police.

The appointment was formally approved by the Speedway Town Council on Monday, Feb. 14.

“Chief Upchurch is highly regarded in the Speedway Police Department and has earned the trust and respect of the men and women with whom he has worked,” Vince Noblet, Speedway Town Council President, said in a statement. “Chief Upchurch possesses a style of quiet yet strong leadership. He embraces the challenges of law enforcement today and will serve this community well as our new Chief of Police.”

April 2022 will mark Upchurch's 34-year anniversary with the Speedway Police Department. Upchurch has held all ranks within the department, serving as Assistant Police Chief since January 2010.

Upchurch most recently acted as interim Chief of Police upon the retirement of Chief Jim Campbell. He graduated from Ball State University in 1987 with a degree in criminal justice and criminology.