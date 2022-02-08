x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 killed in shooting inside Speedway apartment complex

Police say the shooting happened inside an apartment complex on 25th Street near the intersection of Crawfordsville and North High School roads.
Credit: WTHR

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed inside an apartment complex in Speedway. 

Speedway Police said at around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to The Maywood at Speedway, which is an apartment complex on 25th Street near the intersection of Crawfordsville and North High School roads.

They arrived to find a person who had been shot inside the apartment complex. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police are investigating the shooting. At around 7:30 p.m. they were continuing to talk to witnesses and they said they expected to remain at the scene for a few more hours to investigate. 

At the time of publishing, authorities had not yet released any information identifying the person who was killed. 

In Other News

Major effort underway to bring visitors back to New York's Chinatown