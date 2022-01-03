Speedway PD Chief Jim Campbell retires

A reason for Campbell's retirement was not released by the police department.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway Police Department Chief Jim Campbell retired from his position on Jan. 3, 2022. A reason for his retirement was not given and Campbell is not doing any interviews at this time.

Campbell had served with the Speedway Police Department since September of 2010. Prior to that, Campbell had worked as the public safety director for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He also once served as deputy chief for IMPD.

Assistant Chief Charles Upchurch will be serving as acting chief until an interim chief is appointed by the Speedway Town Council.

The Speedway Police Department posted on Facebook that it "wishes Chief Campbell all the best in his well-deserved retirement."