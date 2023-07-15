Carmel Swim Academy opens new pool, hosts open house

The community helped raise over $700,000 for the project.

CARMEL, Ind. — As Indianapolis looks forward to hosting the US Olympic Swimming Trials next year, one local academy is gearing up to make the next generation of swimmers.

Carmel Swim Academy hosted an open house Saturday in its new pool Saturday.

Planning for the pool has been going on for more than a decade and the community helped raise more than $700,000 to support it.

The goal of the open house was to bring in prospective swimmers and let parents and children get a glimpse of what the new facility has to offer.

There is space to teach over 1,300 children per week along with 55 hours of adult focused programs each week.

The academy is also working to make sure everyone is able to take classes regardless of finances. Students on free or reduced lunches, or whose families is on a utility assistance program, is eligible for free lessons.

Registration for programs opens up Saturday, July 22.