Tickets on sale 1 year out from the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials

INDIANAPOLIS — One year out from the start of competition, three-day ticket packages are now on sale for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming.

The trials will span over the period of nine days from June 15 to June 23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Three-day ticket packages will be available for the following windows: June 15-17, June 18-20 and June 21-23.

The packages will provide fans with the opportunity to catch all prelims and finals sessions during each three-day period.

This week, Indiana Sports Corp hosted festivities to celebrate one year out from the competition.

On Wednesday, June 14, swimming was the theme at the quarterly Locker Room Lunch Series, and then Women in Sports & Events (WISE) Indianapolis hosted a panel discussion featuring female Olympians and the women working behind the scenes to produce the 2024 Trials.

On Thursday, June 15, a press conference featured the mayor of Indianapolis and the CEOs of USA Swimming, OneAmerica, Indiana Sports Corp and Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by a youth swimming clinic and community event at Broad Ripple Park.

The influx of visitors for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming is set to bring more than $100 million in economic impact to Indianapolis, while the unique configuration inside Lucas Oil Stadium will be broadcast to an estimated 25 million viewers on NBC.

New for 2024, and to align with the competition schedule for the Olympic Games in Paris, the trials will include nine days of competition with 17 sessions (eight preliminaries, nine finals).

The order of events can be found here.

Three temporary pools, two 50-meter and one 25-meter, will be installed over the field in Lucas Oil Stadium. The stadium will seat up to 30,000 fans for each session.

Information on single-day tickets for the Trials will be available at a later date.

The USA Swimming Foundation will also be offering all-inclusive packages and VIP tickets for those seeking an elevated experience.